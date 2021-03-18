Borussia Dortmund want Liverpool striker Divock Origi in the summer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool forward Divock Origi. The Belgian striker has barely featured for Liverpool this season and could be sold in the summer as the Reds look to raise funds for new signings.

According to Football Insider, Dortmund are looking to negotiate a cut-price deal for Divock Origi in the summer. The striker could be available for as little as £12 million.

Divock Origi joined Liverpool in the summer of 2014 from Lille after an impressive showing for Belgium at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. After completing the signing, he returned to Lille for the 2014-15 season to continue his development.

The Belgian finally arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2015. After a disappointing two years with the club, Origi joined Wolfsburg on a one-year loan deal in the 2017-18 season.

The 25-year-old returned to Liverpool at the end of his loan spell, where he was widely expected to be sold. Jurgen Klopp, however, kept Origi at Anfield and used the striker as an impact substitute.

The Belgian has gone on to become a cult hero at Liverpool after scoring a number of important goals for the club, most notably a double against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Divock Origi has made just seventeen appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring only one goal. He was reportedly made available for £20 million in January, but no club was willing to match Liverpool's valuation.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be monitoring Origi's situation at Liverpool. The Bundesliga club are keen to sign a striker in the summer as Erling Haaland continues to be linked with a move away from Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund will look to replace Erling Haaland by signing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Divock Origi against West Ham United in the Premier League

Borussia Dortmund are bracing themselves for Erling Haaland's potential exit as the Norwegian continues to be courted by a number of Europe's top clubs. Dortmund are likely to demand in excess of £100 million for the young forward, and will look to spend a portion of that fee on a new striker.

The signing of Divock Origi for as little as £12 million could prove to be a smart one for Dortmund. Origi has a wealth of experience playing at the highest level, and is also familiar with the Bundesliga.

Still only 25, Divock Origi has his best years ahead of him and will be eager to rejuvenate his career.