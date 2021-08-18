"I could well imagine" - Borussia Dortmund great tips star forward to join Liverpool over Barcelona

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Michael Rummenigge has tipped star forward Erling Haaland to join Liverpool instead of Barcelona. He feels a move to Merseyside would be wise for Haaland due to the Catalans' financial concerns.

Speaking to German outlet Sport1 (via the Liverpool Echo), Rummenigge said he believes Erling Haaland could move to Liverpool. A major reason for the former forward's belief is the financial issues faced by Real Madrid and Barcelona this season. He said:

“Yes. They [Haaland and Mbappe] could get there. We’ll have to wait and see where he goes after this season. Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.”

Several clubs are interested in signing Erling Haaland in the coming seasons. The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for the Norwegian forward.

But Borussia Dortmund are in no rush to sell their priced asset after already seeing Jadon Sancho leave for Manchester United this summer. Erling Haaland has a contract until the summer of 2024 which could see the 21-year-old go for a fee well over £100 million.

Both Liverpool and Barcelona have been tipped to sign a forward in the coming seasons. Liverpool have to increase their squad depth up front while Barcelona are yet to fill a giant hole left by the departure of Lionel Messi.

🎙 Former Borussia Dortmund player Michael Rummenigge says he could 'imagine' Erling Haaland playing for Liverpool:



“Real and Barca have financial problems so I could imagine him moving to England. His father used to play there too. I could well imagine Liverpool for Haaland.” pic.twitter.com/vYKJXlJZMD — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 17, 2021

Liverpool set to surpass Barcelona's wage bill

Liverpool and FSG are reportedly set to surpass Barcelona's wage bill after Lionel Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. This comes despite the Catalan club's financial crisis.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted that the club's debts have exceeded the £1 billion mark. He cited the huge wages the players earn as the primary reason for this financial chaos. Despite the departure of Lionel Messi, Barcelona will have to further cut their wage bill by another 65-70% to be in line with their income.

However, things seem to be heading in the right direction. Several Barcelona players, including Gerard Pique, have decided to voluntarily take pay cuts. These will in turn help the Blaugrana register new arrivals including Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have seen their wage bill increase on a gradual basis. Recent contract renewals signed by Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho have played a role in the Reds' increase in their wage bill. However, player retention is an important part of a club's sustainability.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah are also expected to pen a new deal with Liverpool in the near future.

🚨 [RAC1] | The agreement with Alba, Busquets and Sergi Roberto for a decrease in their wages will be closed in the coming days



They understand that Piqué has been used to pressure them and are surprised that the club is only asking for efforts from the captains pic.twitter.com/zFNTomg934 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) August 17, 2021

