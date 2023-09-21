Borussia Dortmund make decision on Jadon Sancho amid rumors of interest in Manchester United star - Reports

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho will reportedly not make a fairytale return to Borussia Dortmund after a fallout with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Sport Bild, the Bundesliga outfit were interested in the winger's services during the recently concluded transfer window. However, the club will not sign Sancho in January, a player who spent four years from 2017 to 2021 at Signal Iduna Park.

During his time with Borussia Dortmund, the England international made 137 appearances, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists across all competitions.

He decided to join Old Trafford in a €85 million move in the summer of 2021. However, things have not gone to plan for the 23-year-old forward. Sancho has managed 82 appearances, scoring just 12 goals and providing six assists.

So far this season, the youngster has appeared thrice for United without starting any of those fixtures.

Jadon Sancho has seemingly fallen out of favor at Manchester United. Ten Hag left him out of the matchday squad against Arsenal on September 3 due training training-related issues.

Sancho then hit back by claiming his manager's statements to be untrue on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Soon after, the winger deleted the post, which was considered a positive development by some.

However, the attacker has failed to appear in any of the Red Devils' matches following the incident. It will be interesting to see whether Sancho completes a move away from Old Trafford in January.

Barcelona eyeing Jadon Sancho move in January after fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho in January. According to SPORT, the Catalan club are closely monitoring the winger's situation at Old Trafford (via ESPN).

However, Xavi's side are unwilling to meet the Red Devils' €50 million asking price for the attacker, as per the abovementioned report. Rather, Barcelona could turn to signing Sancho on a loan deal in the coming transfer window.

The Blaugrana could do with additional attacking options after several forwards exited Camp Nou this summer. They lost Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, Abde Ezzalzouli to Real Betis, and Ansu Fati on a loan deal to Premier League club Brighton. Hence, a loan move for Sancho in January is certainly on the cards.