Borussia Dortmund substitutes watch first half vs Mamelodi Sundowns on TV inside locker room to avoid heat in Ohio, one-of-a-kind photo surfaces

Borussia Dortmund adopted a unique style for their FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash against Mamelodi Sundowns as their substitutes watched the game on TV. The Bundesliga giants locked horns with their South African counterparts in their second Group F meeting at the TQL Stadium in Ohio.

The Bundesliga side left all of their matchday squad bar the starting XI in the locker room due to the heat in Ohio for the first half. The club then released a photo on their social media of the players watching the proceedings on a TV screen inside the locker room.

Players and managers have complained of the heat this summer since the tournament kicked off a week ago. The match between Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns went on under the scorching sun in Cincinnati, with temperatures reaching as high as 30.5 degrees Celsius during the game.

The Borussia Dortmund bench had just the coaching staff and the medical staff while the rest of the seats were absent as the substitutes were in the locker room. A number of umbrellas could be seen on the bench as even those present sought protection from the rays of the sun, making for a quite strange scene.

Mamelodi Sundowns fared better than their German counterparts as their own reserves made it out of the locker room ahead of the first half. The substitutes could, however, be seen hanging cooling towels over their heads in the searing conditions in the opening 45 minutes.

Borussia Dortmund defeats Mamelodi Sundowns, records first win of Club World Cup

Borussia Dortmund came from behind to claim a 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns and pick up a first win of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup. The Bundesliga outfit took their tally in Group F to four points following the win at the TQL Stadium.

The South African side took the lead after just 11 minutes through Lucas Ribeiro, who tore through the Bundesliga side's backline before calmly slotting home. The lead lasted just five minutes before Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams gifted Felix Nmecha an equaliser.

Dortmund turned the screw afterwards, with goals from Serhou Guirassy and Jobe Bellingham putting them firmly in control at the break. An own goal from Khuliso Mudau put them 4-1 up just before the hour mark. Mamelodi Sundowns put up a brave fight, with Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba scoring to set up a tense finale.

