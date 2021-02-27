Borussia Dortmund keen to land Real Madrid midfielder in exchange for Erling Haaland - Reports

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly demand Real Madrid part with Martin Odegaard if they want to sign Erling Haaland from the Bundesliga club. Dortmund are bracing themselves for Haaland's exit but will look to sign one of their top targets in the process.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid may look to part ways with Martin Odegaard in the summer. The Los Blancos are desperate to sign Erling Haaland and could use the young midfielder as a makeweight in a deal that would bring the striker to the club.

Martin Odegaard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. The midfielder was highly-rated but was sent on loan after he failed to nail down a spot in Real Madrid's senior squad.

Odegaard rose to prominence during his loan spell with Real Sociedad last season. He was widely regarded as one of the most improved players in Spanish football and helped his side secure a spot in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old attracted the attention of a number of clubs at the end of the season but decided to return to Real Madrid and fight for his place under Zinedine Zidane. Despite being rated by his manager, Odegaard failed to become a regular in the starting XI and grew frustrated with the lack of regular playing time.

Odegaard then joined Arsenal on loan in the January transfer window and has been impressive in his first month with the North London side. Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Odegaard permanently in the summer but could now face competition from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund will reportedly look to make use of their good relationship with Real Madrid. The report, however, suggests that Real Madrid are not willing to let go of Odegaard and would rather offer Mariano Diaz or Luka Jovic plus cash in exchange for Haaland.

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in world football. The Norwegian has taken Europe by storm since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January of 2020. However, it appears that it's only a matter of time before he leaves the German side to join one of Europe's elite teams.

Real Madrid are in the race to sign Haaland and Zinedine Zidane is believed to be a huge admirer of the player. The Los Blancos manager is desperate to sign a new striker as a permanent replacement for Karim Benzema. Real Madrid, however, may be forced to part ways with Martin Odegaard to convince Dortmund to sell Haaland.