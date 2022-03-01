"Both have benefited" - Rio Ferdinand suggests Aubameyang's decision to swap Arsenal for Barcelona has worked out for everyone involved 

Mikel Arteta's decision to let Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Barcelona was best for all parties, claims Rio Ferdinand. The Manchester United legend highlighted how both sides are benefiting from the decision made in late January.

Barcelona were keen on signing a striker and tried to loan in Aubameyang. However, they ended up signing the striker on a free transfer as the Gunners did not want him on their books.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Vibe with Five, Ferdinand praised Mikel Arteta for his wise decision. The veteran defender added that the move has benefited all as the Gunners are doing well, and the striker is enjoying his time in Spain.

He said:

"I just feel he looks happy again. I saw him at Arsenal for a number of months where he just didn't look happy. People undervalue and underestimate how important your happiness is when you're a footballer or any job that you've got you've got to have that element of happiness and fulfillment and he just wasn't having that at Arsenal. Both have benefited from him leaving."

He added:

"Arteta has got even more of a stranglehold on the squad, more respect, they know where they stand now, there's a line that they don't go beyond, we don't know the details of that."

Ferdinand also said:

"But also Aubameyang has gained, he's got some love back, he's got some attention he's some belief back from a manager that's driven that into him by a manager who really wants him to be there and appreciates his footballing ability. Nobody has doubted the rate at which he's always scored goals in his career."

He further noted:

"There's obviously something that's gone on behind the scenes where Mikel Arteta has said 'I'm not having that you're going to have to go' It's worked out for each other. If Arsenal finish fourth Arteta is totally justified in what he's done."

What next for Arsenal and Barcelona?

In January, the Gunners were looking to sign a striker but could not get Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina. The striker opted to join Juventus instead, leaving the London side with only Alexandre Lacazette as their senior striker.

Barcelona are looking to rebuild their squad but have a long way to go. They are still working on balancing their books, and reducing their wage bill is their biggest concern.

