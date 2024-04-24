"Both men have since been released on bail" - Police confirm 2 unnamed Premier League stars were arrested in connection with an alleged rape

According to a statement from the police, two Premier League players were arrested in connection to rape but the duo have now been released on bail. This comes after the victim was believed to have reported the case to the police after an alleged rape that took place on Friday.

A report from The Sun revealed that both players play for the same club. One of them was arrested and spent a night in the police cells while the other was arrested the following day. It is believed that the duo had to answer questions relating to rape and assault.

A police spokesperson has stated that both players have now been released on bail (via BBC):

“Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape. A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Both men have since been released on police bail.”

The Sun revealed how the events had occurred, with their source sharing:

“One of the players was at the club’s stadium. The police arrived wanting to speak to him. He was taken to a private room within the ground and was spoken to by police. The player left the club with another individual and was formally arrested by police later that night.”

A spokesperson of the club in question reportedly stated (via The Sun):

“As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the club will not be making further comment at this stage.”

Premier League club Wolves release statement regarding arrested players

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have made it clear that the players who were arrested on suspicion of rape are not from the club.

The central England club took to social media to dispel rumors that had begun to spread, following the revelations from the police regarding the two unnamed 19-year-old players. Their statement read:

"A newspaper article published yesterday [Tuesday] has triggered inappropriate online speculation over the identities of two individuals reportedly under police investigation. Whilst we would not typically comment on ongoing police matters, in order to protect the welfare of our young players, we feel it is necessary to confirm that the allegations do not relate to anyone at Wolves."

In the meantime, Wolves will be preparing for their Premier League outing against Bournemouth later today (April 24). They still have four games to play and will face both Manchester City and Liverpool before the end of the season.

