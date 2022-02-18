“Both sides have got something to prove” – Mark Lawrenson offers his prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Leeds

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United will record a 2-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Lawrenson has given United the edge despite them not being at their best in recent weeks under Ralf Rangnick. In his column for BBC Sport, the 64-year-old explained why he feels United will come out victorious at Elland Road.

"This should be a good game, because both sides have got something to prove at the moment and it's normally pretty lively when they play each other anyway," he wrote. "Leeds didn't really turn up last week against Everton at Goodison, but there is no danger of that happening when Manchester United are at Elland Road."

He pointed out that United are "still picking up points despite not playing particularly well."

"Manchester United were far from convincing when I watched them beat Brighton on Tuesday," he wrote. "Again, the result was on a knife edge until right near the end but they are still picking up points despite not playing particularly well, and I think they will beat Leeds. Ralf Rangnick's side have found it difficult when sides have sat in against them, but Leeds won't do that. There are going to be times when the door is left open for the visitors, but can they take their chances this time?"

The Red Devils secured a much-needed 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday following a spell of two consecutive draws in the Premier League. Thanks to the win, United are now fourth in the league standings, having accumulated 43 points from 25 matches.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are struggling to find consistent form in the Premier League. The Yorkshire side are currently winless in three outings, including a crushing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Frank Lampard's Everton in their most recent fixture.

It is worth mentioning that both United and Leeds faced each other in the opening game-week of the 2021-22 season. Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford on that occasion, with Bruno Fernandes netting a hat-trick.

Manchester United return to the Champions League next week

Manchester United will return to the Champions League following their Premier League game against Leeds United. The Red Devils will travel to Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on 23 February. The return leg will be played at Old Trafford on 15 March.

GOAL @goal A week before playing Manchester United, Atletico Madrid lose 1-0 at home to bottom-of-the-table Levante A week before playing Manchester United, Atletico Madrid lose 1-0 at home to bottom-of-the-table Levante 😳 https://t.co/06mLZ5oEEi

