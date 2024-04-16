“Both of these sides have placed an emphasis on young stars” - Frank Leboeuf rates 2 favourites ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal for Euro 2024

Former defender Frank Lebouf feels England and France are the main favorites for winning Euro 2024 ahead of Portugal and Germany. Speaking during an exclusive interview with Essentially Sports, the former World Cup winning defender said:

“The contenders are France, England, Portugal, but don’t forget Germany. They (Germany) gotta be there, they gonna host the competition, they gonna fight for their nation.”

He added:

“For me, the two main favorites are France and England.”

Lebouf had previously called for Portugal to bench Cristiano Ronaldo if they wish to win the European tournament this summer. He had said (via Essentially Sports):

“For me, Portugal are actually one of the contenders for this summer’s European Championships. I actually think they can win the Euros, but only if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play. I think his time for Portugal is done.”

Ronaldo previously led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title by beating France 1-0 in the final.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as role model by France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga

Cristiano Ronaldo made history at Real Madrid during his nine-year stay at the club. The Portuguese captain won four Champions League titles, four Ballons d'Or, and registered 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games for Los Blancos.

Eduardo Camavinga, signed by Real Madrid from Rennais in 2021, recently hailed Ronaldo as a role model during an interview with Oh My Goal (France).

He said (via Madrid Universal):

"For sure, he’s a role model. I think he’s a role model for everyone. What he’s doing is incredible & what he did in his career is incredible. We can only be inspired by him."

Ronaldo's impact did not limit itself to club football alone as he is also the highest scorer in international football with 127 strikes to his name. Ronaldo has netted 58 hat-tricks across his career, with 10 of them coming for Portugal. He also won the 2019 Nations League with Portugal.

