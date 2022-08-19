"Both very technical" - Manchester United star Raphael Varane names surprise former Real Madrid duo as the best players in training 

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has picked former Real Madrid teammates Isco and Marcelo as the players he has struggled to defend most in training.

Not many players in this generation have had an illustrious career like Varane. The defender helped Real Madrid win 18 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles, during his time in Spain and has also won the FIFA World Cup with France.

The 29-year-old is currently contracted to one of the biggest English clubs in the world, Manchester United. He has thus shared a dressing room with many of the best players of this generation, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

However, none have impressed Varane in training as Isco and Marcelo have. Asked to name the best players he has faced in training, the centre-back explained that the former Los Blancos duo's technical ability made them hard to defend against. He told GOAL:

"Isco and Marcelo because they are both very technical so in training sessions, it was hard to defend against them."

The Manchester United defender played 225 matches with Isco during his time at Real Madrid. He also played alongside Marcelo 214 times for Los Blancos.

Varane, Isco and Marcelo enjoyed a significant amount of success during their time at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, all three of them have put an end to their association with the club in the last year.

Manchester United signed Varane from the Madrid outfit last summer in a deal worth £41 million. Isco and Marcelo, on the other hand, left the La Liga giants at the end of their contracts last month.

Isco has since joined Sevilla on a two-year deal, while Marcelo remains a free agent.

Varane expected to be joined by former Real Madrid teammate at Manchester United

Varane was joined by former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo at Old Trafford last summer. The Portuguese icon re-joined the Premier League giants from Juventus for an initial sum of around £13 million.

The France international is now in line to reunite with Casemiro at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's side have reportedly agreed a deal worth around £60 million with Los Blancos to sign the 30-year-old midfielder.

Dharmesh Sheth @skysports_sheth #RMCF Casemiro deal close. €70m including add-ons (€60m+€10m). Contract is 4 years with option of further 12 months. Move from Real Madrid unlikely to be done in time for him to face Liverpool as he needs to sort visa. #MUFC Casemiro deal close. €70m including add-ons (€60m+€10m). Contract is 4 years with option of further 12 months. Move from Real Madrid unlikely to be done in time for him to face Liverpool as he needs to sort visa. #MUFC #RMCF

Varane played 203 matches with the Brazil international during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. It now remains to be seen if they can replicate their success in England.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer