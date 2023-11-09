"Both of us can say that" - Lionel Messi reveals 'best' feeling on a football pitch in interview with Zinedine Zidane

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has said that scoring a goal in a FIFA World Cup final is the 'best feeling ever'.

Messi completed his trophy cabinet in December 2022 after he fired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven matches to take home the Golden Ball award.

The 36-year-old won the Golden Ball and reached the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well. But his team failed to score a single goal past Germany in 120 minutes and lost by the minimum margin at the end of extra time.

In Qatar, however, Messi played a massive role in La Albiceleste's win in the final against France. He scored two goals as the game finished 3-3 after extra time and dispatched his penalty in the shootouts.

Argentina won the game on spot-kicks and won their third World Cup title. Messi recalled the goals during an interview with Zidane, stating, via Adidas Football (h/t @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Scoring a goal in the World Cup final is the best thing ever, right? Both of us can say that."

Zidane, of course, lifted the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998, scoring twice in a 3-0 win against Brazil in the final. He also scored his team's only goal in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy (1-1 A.E.T) before being sent off for a headbutt on Marco Materazzi. Les Bleus lost the final on penalties.

Zinedine Zidane says it is a 'pity' he couldn't play with Lionel Messi

When Lionel Messi was getting mic'd up right before the interview began, Zinedine Zidane asked one of the backstage members for a football.

The French legend wanted to make a gesture to Messi by passing him the ball when the interview started. Zidane was then quoted as saying, via the aforementioned source:

"[Taking the ball at his feet] Because, you know, it's a pity that we couldn't play together, but well, this is the moment for me to pass you the ball."

Messi passed a light smile before receiving the ball at his feet. The two players never played for the same team, with Zidane retiring almost two years after Lionel Messi's senior Barcelona debut in October 2004.

The two did, however, square up as opponents once, when Barcelona faced Real Madrid in November 2005 in La Liga. Messi got the better of Zidane during the encounter, as the Argentine superstar assisted Samuel Eto'o's opener.

Barca won 3-0, with Messi being substituted in the 70th minute. Zidane started and played the whole 90 minutes as a left-sided midfielder.