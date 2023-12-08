"Bottle Job FC is back" - Ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil trolls Tottenham as incredible record comes to light

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has had a go at the Gunners' arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur following Spurs registering a landmark not to be proud about.

Ange Postecoglou's side lost 2-1 at home to West Ham United in the Premier League on Thursday despite opening the scoring through Cristian Romero in the 11th minute.

The loss means Spurs became the first Premier League side to go winless in five straight games despite opening the scoring. They're also the first team in the Premier League era to lose three straight home games after scoring first.

Considering that Spurs have gone nearly two decades without winning any silverware, Ozil reckons it's apt that they're the first side in Premier League history to make the unwanted record.

The former Gunners playmaker tweeted about 'Bottle Job' Spurs:

"Who else should be able to break that record? Bottle Job FC is back"

After a bright start to their league campaign - leading the standings at one stage - Spurs are seemingly in free fall. Postecoglou's side are fifth in the standings with 27 points, ahead of sixth-placed Manchester United on goal difference.

Ozil's former side lead the standings after 15 games with 36 games, having won their last seven games across competitions, including four in the league.

How did Mesut Ozil fare at Arsenal?

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil enjoyed a largely successful seven-season stint with Arsenal, bagging 44 goals and 79 assists in 254 games across competitions since arriving from Real Madrid in 2013.

However, the former Germany international won't have happy memories of his last few days at the club, as he was frozen out of team in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Ozil's last goal for the current Premier League leaders came in the 4-0 home win over Newcastle United in the league in October 2020. After subsequent spells at Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner called time on his illustrious career this summer.