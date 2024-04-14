"Bottlejob every single time we’re in a title race" - Fans rip into Mo Salah for his performance in Liverpool's loss to Crystal Palace

A section of Liverpool fans on X have slammed Mohamed Salah after he failed to make an impact in their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield (Sunday, April 14).

The Reds' title hopes are now in jeopardy after Eberechi Eze's seventh-minute strike was enough for the Eagles to secure all three points. Jurgen Klopp and Co. are now third in the Premier League table with 71 points from 32 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City. If Arsenal were to defeat Aston Villa later on Saturday, the gap from the top would extend to four points.

Liverpool dominated the ball with 70 percent possession, however, they squandered numerous big chances in front of the goal. Mohamed Salah was unable to make the much-needed difference as he missed one big chance, lost seven duels, and completed just 19 out of 24 passes.

Liverpool fans blasted the Egyptian King on X, with one fan saying:

"He can score as many goals as he likes, Salah does not sit at the table with the elites. Bottlejob every single time we’re in a title race."

Another fan posted:

"Salah just tried to dribble and I saw a kid in the front row burst into tears."

"Salah offers nothing."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Salah we are noticing", one fan wrote.

"That’s the 3rd run in he’s let us down in. Don’t be gaslit by what his stans say, I was blind just like them once", another fan stated.

"Can’t believe I’m writing this… Sell Salah", a fan boldy claimed.

"Am i allowed to say that salah should leave", one fan questioned.

"we got worse when salah returned", another fan stated.

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: Who was the Player of the Match?

Liverpool were left with only themselves to blame as they were unable to convert their chances in their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

As per FotMob, Crystal Palace centre-back Jefferson Lerma was given the highest rating of any player on the pitch (8.2). The 29-year-old made a brave last-man tackle to deny the Reds from scoring, made eight clearances, six recoveries, four interceptions, and won six duels in a monstrous defensive masterclass.

Liverpool will next be back in action against Atalanta in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday, April 18. They will have to produce a miracle to make the semis after losing the first leg 3-0 at Anfield.

