"Bottles a final, demands a pay rise", "A kick to the stomach" - Liverpool fans fume as discouraging transfer update involving 29-year-old emerges

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to reports that Mohamed Salah is open to joining a Premier League rival when his contract runs out next summer.
While the 29-year-old will stay at Anfield next season, his future after that appears uncertain due to contract discussions stalling according to The Athletic.
The report also claims that while Salah has been offered a pay rise of 15%, the player's representatives feel that severely undervalues the Egyptian superstar. Salah is believed to want a contract that will make him the sixth-best paid player in the world.
If an agreement cannot be reached, it is understood that Salah's preferred option would be to stay in England, potentially joining a direct rival to Jurgen Klopp's side.
Salah enjoyed an incredible season and finished as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer (23), as well as providing the highest number of assists (13). However, the winger's form has dipped since his return from the African Cup of Nations in February.
Salah has netted just eight times in 23 Liverpool appearances since Egypt's defeat in the final. Like the rest of his teammates, Salah failed to score in any of the Reds' three finals this season despite having a number of excellent chances.
Reacting to reports that Salah may be looking to sign for a Premier League rival when his current deal ends, supporters of the Merseyside outfit took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. Here are some of the reactions:
Mohamed Salah assures fans he is staying at Liverpool next season
With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Sadio Mane has decided to leave Anfield this summer, the Reds can ill-afford to lose both of their talismanic forwards in the same transfer window.
However, prior to their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, Salah reassured fans that he is focused on bringing more glory to Jurgen Klopp's side next season. He said (as quoted by The Athletic):
“I'm staying next season for sure. I don't focus on the contract at the moment. It's about the team. It's a really important week for us. I want to win the CL again. I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) with that trophy in his hands again and then, hopefully, he gives it to me!”
Salah has enjoyed an incredible spell at Anfield since his arrival from Roma in 2017, having netted 156 times in his 254 appearances. He has also been a key part of the Liverpool side that has won every major honor available to them in recent years.