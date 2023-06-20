Boubacar Kamara’s wife's hilarious message resurfaces after he fails to make appearance for France despite rushing back from honeymoon

Boubacar Kamara's wife Coralie Porrovecchio sent a hilarious response after the married couple were forced to cut their honeymoon short so that the midfielder could represent France.

However, that wasn't the case, as Kamara failed to get on the pitch in Les Bleus' 1-0 Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece on Monday (June 19). The pair were set to jet off for their honeymoon getaway, but Didier Deschamps called the Aston Villa midfielder up at the last minute.

Kamara headed to the Stade de France for Euro 2024 qualifying action but didn't make an appearance. His partner Porrovecchio reacted hysterically to the cancellation of the honeymoon.

Porrovecchio posted a picture of the Villa midfielder taking off for the international fixture on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"Im not sure whether to laugh or cry."

Get French Football News @GFFN Boubacar Kamara’s first holiday as a married man was called off by Didier Deschamps when he selected him to replace the injured Adrien Rabiot for the June international break earlier today. His new wife posted to Instagram:



“I am not sure whether to laugh or cry.” Boubacar Kamara’s first holiday as a married man was called off by Didier Deschamps when he selected him to replace the injured Adrien Rabiot for the June international break earlier today. His new wife posted to Instagram:“I am not sure whether to laugh or cry.” https://t.co/XMrEyaSw4S

Boubacar Kamara is coming off the back of a superb debut season at Villa Park after joining the Premier League side last summer. He left Marseille as a free agent and has adapted well to life in English football.

The 23-year-old made 26 appearances across competitions for Unai Emery's side, providing one assist. He has been a mainstay for the Villans since arriving.

It was due to his fine form under the Spaniard that Deschamps decided to call him up when Adrien Rabiot had suffered an injury. However, Kamara failed to earn his fourth international cap and remained on the bench.

Boubacar Kamara praises Unai Emery's arrival at Aston Villa

Emery has guided Villa into Europe.

Villa appointed Emery as their new manager in October last year, replacing Steven Gerrard in the dugout.

The Spaniard has made a remarkable start to his reign in charge of the east Midlands side. He oversaw a seventh-placed finish in the league, meaning they have qualified for the Europa Conference League next season.

Emery oversaw 15 wins in his first 27 games in charge of the Villans, earning plaudits for the impressive transformation of his side's fortunes. Boubacar Kamara spoke about that when discussing Emery's appointment in February, telling the club's website:

“The arrival of Unai Emery has brought a new dynamic to the club, and we see this through the results of the team.”

Villa will be playing in Europe for the first time since 2010, and Emery has already bolstered his squad ahead of next season. Youri Tielemans has arrived on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City.

Poll : 0 votes