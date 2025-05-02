Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola explains why it is 'very difficult' to beat Arsenal ahead of PL clash

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has explained why it is 'very difficult' to beat English juggernauts Arsenal ahead of the two sides' clash in the Premier League (April 3). The Spanish tactician claimed that his team will have to produce 'something special' if they are to secure a victory at the Emirates.

Ad

Iraola has masterminded an impressive 2024-25 campaign thus far, with the Cherries currently sitting in 10th place in the EPL standings. Despite a few underwhelming performances in recent games, there is still a possibility that Iraola's side will qualify for a European competition.

Bournemouth will be looking to begin their quest for continental football with a win over the Gunners. While their task is clear on paper, Iraola claimed that it will be extremely tough to secure a win at the Emirates, which has been something of a fortress for Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo, the 42-year-old said (via TBR Football):

“Arsenal is going to be very, very, very difficult. They've lost one game this season at home. Just one game, West Ham. To beat them, you have to do something special. If you play at your normal level, it’s not going to be enough. We have to be especially good if we want to beat them, especially away, but we will try to do it."

Ad

"It’s a team that is, defensively, they are the best team in the league by far. The number of goals they've conceded is ridiculously low and it's difficult to have chances against them because they are very well organized. They suffocate you in a good way and it's difficult to have the chances. But also… they've had some draws, they've had some results probably not that the ones they wanted. And we will try also to get one," Iraola added.

Ad

With 67 points, Arsenal currently sit in second place on the EPL table. They are three points clear of third-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Despite major injury crisis, Arsenal remain in hunt for first-ever UCL title and third consecutive EPL runner-up finish

Despite going through a severe injury crisis in the 2024-25 campaign, Arsenal remain in contention to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. They are also likely to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for the third season running.

Ad

Mikel Arteta's side were impressive in the revamped league phase of the UCL, finishing third in the overall standings (six wins, one draw, one loss). They thrashed Dutch side PSV 9-3 in the Round of 16 and overcame 15-time European champions Real Madrid 5-1 in the quarter-final to set up a mouth-watering semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Although they lost the first leg 1-0 (April 30), they still remain in the hunt to make their second-ever UCL final (after the 2005-06 season). If they overcome PSG, they will take on either Barcelona or Inter Milan in the final.

In the Premier League, Arsenal are a whopping 15 points behind champions Liverpool. However, with just four gameweeks to go, they hold a three-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More