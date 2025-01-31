Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola praises Liverpool, claims Reds are the best team in Europe ahead of PL clash

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has praised Liverpool ahead of his side's clash with the Premier League table-toppers this weekend. The Merseyside club are enjoying a strong campaign under Arne Slot, averaging 2.46 points per game in 35 games.

Iraola's side are also in good form, averaging 1.72 points per game from their 25 games this season. The Cherries manager was full of praise for his team's next opponents.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash, the Spaniard said via Tribal Football:

"It's definitely the biggest challenge of the season. I think they have been the best team, not only in England but also in Europe this season. They are top of the league. They have been top of the league in Europe, even though they didn't play their first team in their last game. That shows their level. It's going to be very difficult for us, but it's also a good challenge. I think we are in a good moment as we are playing well also. I don't know if we will have enough, but we will try."

Liverpool are en route to claiming their 21st Premier League crown this season. With a game in hand, the Reds are atop the division, six points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

"I would be surprised if there was anyone saying 'we don’t want Mo Salah'" - Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about Mohamed Salah's future as the Egyptian star heads into the final months of his contract with the club.

The forward has been one of the best players in the Premier League since he arrived in 2017 from AS Roma for a reported €42 million fee. Salah is the third-highest goalscorer in the Merseyside club's history, with 234 goals and 105 assists from 381 appearances.

Speaking about the Egyptian's future via This Is Anfield, the Dutch manager said:

“I would be surprised if there was anyone wherever around the world saying 'we don’t want Mo Salah.' He’s doing so well for so many years that everyone probably wants him. He has done so well without my advice for a long time so he can probably keep doing what is best for his career even without my advice."

“Everyone wants him, including us – we want him to extend, of course. That is clear. I am not surprised that Saudi wants him – but I would not be surprised if other countries wanted him as well. He is old enough and wise enough and done so many smart things in his career he will make the right decision for himself and hopefully for us as well.”

Mohamed Salah is enjoying a fine season for Liverpool. In 32 appearances, he has scored 23 goals and 17 assists, helping the side to the top of the Premier League and the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

