Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen makes feelings clear when asked if he would like to play for Real Madrid amid transfer links

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen shared his thoughts on potentially signing for Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. The 19-year-old joined the Cherries on a six-year deal from his boyhood club Juventus in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ad

Real Madrid have had to deal with multiple injuries to their defenders throughout this ongoing season. Carlo Ancelotti's squad currently have four defenders sidelined with injuries, including centre-back Eder Militao, who is out for the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Real Madrid are expected to make signings to strengthen their backline in the summer transfer window and Huijsen is reportedly high on their transfer wishlist.

Ad

Trending

Following his arrival at Bournemouth, Dean Huijsen gradually established himself as a starter in manager Andoni Iraola's plans. He has started in 22 of the 27 appearances he has made this season across competitions, contributing six clean sheets and registering two goals.

Huijsen is currently on international duty with Spain and made his international debut in their first-leg clash against the Netherlands in the quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League on March 20. The young centre-back came off the bench to replace Pau Cubarsi, who suffered an injury in the 2-2 draw.

Ad

While speaking to the press after the match, Dean Huijsen was asked if he would like to play for Real Madrid amid transfer links. The Spaniard claimed that his current focus is to finish the ongoing campaign on a good note and said (via Madrid Universal):

"Would I like to play for Real Madrid? I’m only thinking about ending the season well, then when the time comes, we’ll see. The truth is, it’s an honour when such a big club is interested in me."

Ad

Dean Huijsen's current contract at Bournemouth is valid until the summer of 2030 and he reportedly has a release clause of about €60 million.

Liverpool reportedly ready to offer €120m for Real Madrid's Rodrygo star as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a €120 million offer for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian star's current contract with the Reds is set to expire this summer.

Ad

Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a primary replacement for Salah and are ready to pay a significant amount to bring the Brazilian star to Anfield, according to Fichajes.

The Reds' reported interest in Rodrygo comes amid his impressive form this season. The 24-year-old continues to shine in Los Blancos' star-studded squad, which includes the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. He has registered 13 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants this season.

While Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Rodrygo in the upcoming summer transfer window, the move is not expected to be straightforward for the Reds. The Santos graduate's current contract at Santiago Bernabeu is valid until the summer of 2028 and Los Blancos are reportedly not interested in parting ways with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback