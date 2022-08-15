Boxer and Leeds United fan Ebanie Bridges mocks Manchester United after defeat against Brentford 

Boxer and Leeds United fan Ebanie Bridges has taken a savage dig at Manchester United following their humiliation against Brentford.

Red Devils found themselves 4-0 down to a team who have only been in the Premier League for one full-season. Erik ten Hag's team are now at the bottom of the table following back-to-back defeats.

The current IBF Bantamweight Champion didn't go easy on the folks at Old Trafford. She reportedly posted a meme on her Instagram handle poking fun at United midfielder Christian Eriksen whose momentar lapse in judgement cost United a goal against Brentford.

Also. rival supporters mercilessly mocked Manchester United fans following their clubs' crushing defeat, with Bridges taking to social media to rib their fans. 'The Blonde Bomber' uses her platform to show off her training to her 500k followers and to support Leeds.

Following United's defeat, The Star reports that Bridges posted a story on her page @ebanie_bridges. It featured a famous meme of the North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball coach celebrating a win in the NCAA championship.

The coach sneaks into the dressing room with his players, before joining in on the celebrations by jumping up and down with the team. The pugilist posted the meme along with the caption:

"Eriksen walking into the Brentford dressing room."

The Denmark international joined the Bees in January on a six-month deal and enjoyed an excellent time in West London.

The 30-year-old's excellent form convinced the Red Devils to pick him up on a free transfer this summer, but he had a shocker against his old side over the weekend.

Manchester United target key Leeds United player

According to The Athletic, the Red Devils are targeting Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a long-term replacement for current number one David de Gea.

After the club decided to loan out second-choice shot-stopper Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest, United appeared to be short in the goalkeeping department.

The report claims that the 20-time champions of England have set aside £7 million aside for a new goalkeeper, although Leeds are determined to keep the 22-year-old Meslier for as long as possible.

Meslier has become one of the Yorkshire club's key players in recent years, having played 89 times in two and a half seasons. The Frenchman is considered one of the leading young goalkeepers in European football.

De Gea put in a shocking performance during United's humiliating defeat at Brentford, as he somehow let the first shot slip past him. He also gave the ball to Eriksen while under pressure which led to the second of four goals on a disastrous evening for the club.

