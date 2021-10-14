"Boy, with this, you will not get to Real Madrid" - Jorge Valdano recalls Cristiano Ronaldo's advice to Karim Benzema

Former Real Madrid player Jorge Valdano has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's advice to forward Karim Benzema, which helped the Frenchman improve himself at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking to La Galerna (via Cadena SER), Valdano stated that Karim Benzema's change in form comes from an improvement in his professionalism after having a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner advised Benzema to change his approach if he wanted to be successful at Real Madrid. Valdano revealed:

"His change comes from an improvement in his professionalism. This boy has played with Cristiano (Ronaldo), the superprofessional par excellence. And Cristiano, who admires him a lot, told him: 'Boy, with this you will not get to Real Madrid.' Karim learned from that advice."

Valdano added:

"Intelligent people change for the better. Cristiano's departure was also important for him (Benzema) because it forced him to assume a more leading role."

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both arrived at Real Madrid in the summer transfer window back in 2009. However, the Portuguese was always regarded as Los Blancos' main forward and the goals proved this narrative right. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a staggering 450 goals for Real Madrid in just 438 games.

Karim Benzema has taken over from Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid's main striker

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Serie A side Juventus back in 2018, Karim Benzema has taken over the mantle as Real Madrid's main source of goals.

The 33-year-old French international has scored goals at an alarming rate ever since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus. Benzema has scored 97 goals since the 2018-19 season in all competitions for Real Madrid.

Both Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have made exceptional starts to the new season for their respective clubs. Benzema has so far scored 10 goals in the same number of appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in six appearances for his new side Manchester United.

B/R Football @brfootball

Karim Benzema’s unstoppable strike vs. Spain is the Nations League Goal of the Tournament ☄️(via @EURO2024FRA Karim Benzema’s unstoppable strike vs. Spain is the Nations League Goal of the Tournament ☄️(via @EURO2024FRA)

https://t.co/GgrCoMabMj

Despite being one of the most underrated signings made by Real Madrid in their history, Los Blancos will need to find a replacement for Karim Benzema in the near future.

The La Liga giants are currently linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer after failing to sign him from PSG in the recently-concluded transfer window.

Karim Benzema is currently fifth on Real Madrid's list of all-time top scorers with 289 goals in 569 appearances. The list is led by Cristiano Ronaldo followed by Raul, Alfredo Di Stefano and Santillana.

