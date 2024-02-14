“Brahimaradona” - Real Madrid star comes up with nickname for Brahim Diaz after Champions League heroics

Real Madrid marksman Joselu nicknamed his teammate Brahim Diaz "Brahimaradona" on the midfielder's instagram post after their 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the first leg of the round of 16 fixture in the UEFA Champions League.

Brahim scored the only goal in the game, giving Real Madrid a slender advantage going into the second leg. He stayed on his feet after the strong initial challenge from David Raum, proceeded to dribble past three more defenders and then curled the ball perfectly beyond the reach of Peter Gulacsi into the top left corner.

The moniker that Joselu gave his teammate is derived from the combination of the first name of the Spanish attacker and legendary midfielder Diego Maradona. Maradona was also known for his incredible solo goals, and Brahim's goal was reminiscent of the silky dribbling and composure that the Argentine showcased on the ball.

Brahim has been enjoying a solid season at Real Madrid so far. He has mostly featured off the bench, but has had some really impactful contributions for the team. He has eight goals and three assists in 28 outings this season, averaging a goal contribution every 108 minutes (stats via Transfermarkt).

Spain's national coach Luis de la Fuente is also reportedly interested in bringing Brahim back to the fold for the first time since 2021. He had netted on debut against Lithuania, but has failed to feature since.

After having netted the dagger in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atletico Madrid in extra time, he has once again proven to be a match-winner for Real Madrid, this time in Europe.

Brahim talks about his love for former club AC Milan after Real Madrid win: "I will forever follow them"

Brahim also opened up about his affection for former club AC Milan, with whom he spent three seasons on loan, in his post-match interview, according to Sky Sports Italia.

He said:

“Yes, I feel well, but I was happy at Milan, too, and I will forever be grateful to them. I love everyone at the club because I spent three amazing years in Milan, and I am happy here, too.“

When asked if he still follows Milan's progress and watches their games, he added:

“Sure. I always follow them and will forever do it.”

The Spaniard made 124 appearances for Milan across three seasons, scoring 18 times and assisting another 15. He was an important player in their 2021-22 Serie A title win and also their semi-final run in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.