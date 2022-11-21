"Brazil also have other good players" - Eder Militao says Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr. could be benched by Tite in the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao has declared that club teammate and compatriot Vinicius Junior cannot take his Brazil spot for granted at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Militao claimed that Tite had many excellent players at his disposal, who could potentially oust Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior has been in great form for Real Madrid since the 2021-22 season. He scored 22 goals and claimed 20 assists in 52 games to help Los Blancos to La Liga, Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup glory last term.

The Brazilian winger has enjoyed a bright start to the 2022-23 season as well, netting 10 times and providing five assists in 21 matches across competitions.

The 22-year-old left-winger is expected to play a significant part for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His club and international teammate Militao, however, was not sure he would be a shoo-in for Tite’s starting XI. Militao said (via Madrid Xtra):

“Vini getting benched? He’s a good player but Brazil also have other good players.”

Vinicius Junior has thus far featured in 16 games for Tite, scoring only once. The five-time world champions kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Group G rivals Serbia on Thursday, 24 November.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is Brazil’s most valuable player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Selecao are a team of superstars, spearheaded by the effervescent Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. The country’s second-leading goalscorer (75 goals in 121 games) is widely seen as the team’s best player, but according to the CIES Football Observatory, he is not their most valuable.

In their latest report for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, CIES has hailed Real Madrid star, Vinicius Junior, as Canarinho’s most valuable player. The Los Blancos wide man’s current estimated transfer value stands at a staggering €201 million, making him the second-most expensive player at the tournament in Qatar.

Only England’s Jude Bellingham has a higher estimated valuation (€202 million) than him.

Combined, Tite’s 2022 World Cup squad is valued at a staggering €1.455 million. Gareth Southgate’s England, with a combined estimated value of €1.499 million, are the only team to have received a higher valuation.

