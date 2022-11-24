Brazil boss Tite reacts to Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia ahead of 2022 FIFA World cup clash against Serbia

Brazil manager Tite has offered an honest assessment of Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina opened their campaign in the 22nd edition of the famed tournament with a shock Group C defeat in Lusail, Qatar on Tuesday (22 November). Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the spot in the 10th minute before Saudi Arabia bit back through two quick-fire goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari after the break.

On the other hand, Germany also slumped to a 2-1 loss in their Group E opener against Japan on Wednesday (23 November). After Ilkay Gundogan's penalty in the first half, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano completed a comeback in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

ESPN India @ESPNIndia

Trail 1-0 to then beat Germany



Two days. Two upsets. Two huge Asian wins.



#FIFAWorldCup Trail 1-0 to then beat ArgentinaTrail 1-0 to then beat GermanyTwo days. Two upsets. Two huge Asian wins. Trail 1-0 to then beat Argentina ✅ Trail 1-0 to then beat Germany ✅ Two days. Two upsets. Two huge Asian wins.#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/qa9S4Y4MDZ

During a pre-match press conference, Tite was asked for his opinion on Argentina and Germany's disheartening defeats. He said (via TyC Sports):

"It serves as an analysis, as a reflection. There is no greater or lesser facilities. Perhaps that is the best aspect, there are no labels. Each country has their pride to give the best. The games have a very strong emotional component, the debut even more so because of the expectation it generates, it's human."

Tite, who is aiming to guide Brazil to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their triumph in 2002, insisted that his team are bound to face tough competition. He said:

"We have pressure, but also the peace of mind of knowing about the opportunities that arise in life, of which dreaming is part. We dream of having a great cup and being champions. And if we don't achieve it, at least rest assured that we have given our best."

Brazil are scheduled to open its 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Serbia on Thursday (24 November) before locking horns with Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G afterward.

LiveScore @livescore Brazil are the only side to reach 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝟮𝟮 #FIFAWorldCup tournaments Brazil are the only side to reach 𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝟮𝟮 #FIFAWorldCup tournaments 🇧🇷✅ https://t.co/bUTVlm6Kfz

Lionel Messi names Brazil as one of Argentina's rivals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi believes Brazil and France have incredible quality in their squads for this year's FIFA World Cup, currently taking place in Qatar. He told Universo Valdano (via ESPN):

"France are good. They have some players injured, but they have a scary amount of potential in the squad. They have top players and a coach [Didier Deschamps] that has been there for a while with the same group and already won last the last World Cup."

Messi, who is currently in his fifth FIFA World Cup, also lauded Brazil. Pinpointing the abundance of offensive talent in their ranks, he added:

"Brazil have a core of players with a lot of quality, especially in the final third where they can beat men, they have good No. 9s, Neymar."

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes