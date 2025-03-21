Brazil doctor provides update on Liverpool star Alisson after he gets subbed off with head injury against Colombia

Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has spoken about the condition of Liverpool star Alisson after his head injury in a World Cup qualifier against Colombia. The experienced goalkeeper had to be taken off after a nasty clash of heads in his side's 2-1 win over Colombia in Brasilia (March 20).

Alisson was forced off the pitch after he hit his head against that of Colombia and Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez. Both players needed medical attention after the clash and were subsequently replaced by their respective coaches afterwards.

In a chat with CNN Brazil after the game, Rodrigo Lasmar provided an update on the goalkeeper's injury, pointing out that the reason for his substitution was due to a suspected concussion. He went on to reveal that the player felt good afterwards, but tests will be conducted to know exactly what happened to the goalkeeper.

“Alisson suffered a trauma to the head region, he was replaced by a suspected concussion. Now we will do all the CBF protocol, it will undergo recommended imaging tests, a computed tomography, then a resonance with diffusion."

“If all the tests are normal, we’ll follow up and do a cognitive test. And then we will evaluate the player. In the possibility that everything is normal, we will make a sequence of observations in the coming days. Today, we will do the tests, all the necessary evaluations."

“Alisson is normal, with no complaints. He reported no fainting and no memory loss. He thought it was a little slower. In this complaint, the recommended is the replacement of the player.”

Alisson could not prevent Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz from opening the scoring for Colombia in the first half (41'). He did, however, make two saves in his time on the pitch, as well as nine recoveries before his substitution in the 78th minute. Al-Nassr man Bento was sent on in place of the bloodied goalkeeper, as he made his third Selecao appearance.

Besides Alisson, 2 other Liverpool stars suffer injury scares on international duty

Liverpool coach Arne Slot will be having a nervous wait for news from various international camps after several of his key players picked up injuries. The trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate, and Alisson suffered various physical problems within the first week of the international break.

Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad for their UEFA Nations League double-header against Spain, having suffered a knock in the Carabao Cup final last weekend. The midfielder, who has made 41 appearances for Liverpool this season, is a doubt for his side's next league game, against Everton on April 2.

Konate was taken off with a knock at halftime in France's 2-0 defeat to Croatia in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal, with Dayot Upamecano replacing him.

