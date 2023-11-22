Brazil FA release statement after clashes between police and fans in WC qualifier against Lionel Messi's Argentina

The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) has recently released a statement backing the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro after the horror unfolded at the Maracana stadium.

Brazil and Argentina fans were involved in a horrific brawl on Tuesday (November 21) after home fans reportedly started booing Albiceleste during their national anthem. The Argentine squad, alongside Lionel Messi, rushed towards the stands as Emiliano Martinez also tried getting involved in the brawl.

However, the visitors later left the pitch as the locals as well as the military police took charge of the scuffle. As a result of the huge brawl, the match started thirty minutes late. After a few hours, the CBF released a statement addressing the infamous incident that unfolded on Tuesday.

The federation wrote in a statement:

“It is important to clarify that the organisation and planning of the match was carried out carefully and strategically by the CBF, together and in constant dialogue with all the competent public bodies, especially the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro."

The statement continued:

"All the planning for the match, especially the action and security plans, were discussed with the public authorities in Rio de Janeiro in meetings between the parties. CBF therefore reaffirms that the action, security, and operation plan for the match, as approved by the RJ Military Police and other authorities, was strictly adhered to.”

Earlier this month, similar scenes were witnessed at Rio's Copacabana Beach after Boca Junior fans were involved in a horrific scuffle ahead of the Copa Libertadores final. The match took place at a similar stadium, and it was won by Fluminense (2-1).

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi addressed the horrific scuffle at Maracana stadium

After a horrific scuffle broke out between the traveling fans and the military police of Rio de Janeiro, the Argentine team tried to calm down the situation. They also rushed towards the stands to stop the brawl. However, they eventually had to make their way inside the dressing room.

Addressing the incident, Argentina captain Lionel Messi stated that La Albiceleste went into the dressing room because it was the best way out at the time. The former Barcelona attacker also explained that the police were beating the local citizens with sticks to control the situation.

Lionel Messi said (via Reuters):

"It was bad because we saw how they were beating people ... The police, as it already happened in the Libertadores final, were once again repressing the people with nightsticks, there were players who had families over there."

Messi added:

"We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, it could have ended in tragedy. You think about the families, the people who are there, who don't know what's going on and we were more concerned about that than playing a match that, at that point, was of secondary importance."

The match started after a suspension of 30 minutes, and it was eventually won by La Albiceleste (1-0). Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute with the help of an assist from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.