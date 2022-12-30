Brazil legend Pele passes away, aged 82

Football legend Pele has passed away in Brazil, aged 82.

After his cancer advanced, he was hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital for over a month in Sao Paulo. The three-time FIFA World Cup winner was in elevated care due to kidney and cardiac dysfunction.

Pele's family members gathered at the hospital earlier this week amid reports that his condition had worsened. His agent Joe Fraga has now confirmed the death of the Brazilian legend.

The football icon was widely regarded as the most gifted player of all time and led Brazil to glory in the 1958, 1962, and 1970 World Cups. He remains as the country's top scorer with 77 goals, a feat that has now been equaled by PSG star Neymar.

Pele's daughter issued a statement earlier this week

Pele's daughter, Kelly Nascimento, issued a statement earlier this week and confirmed that the Brazil legend was not in good condition.

"These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes there is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories. What we learn the most from all of this is that we have to seek out one another and hold each other tight. That's the only way that this is worth it. Everyone must be together."

