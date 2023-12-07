Brazil legend Roberto Carlos sends warning to Lionel Messi's Argentina and other competitors ahead of 2024 Copa America draw

Roberto Carlos has warned Lionel Messi's Argentina not to underestimate Brazil ahead of the draw for the 2024 Copa America tournament.

Selecao have made a stuttering start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. They sit sixth, winning two and losing three of their six games thus far.

Fernando Diniz's Brazil suffered a 1-0 defeat to world champions Argentina last time out. It was the first time the nation had suffered defeat on home soil in World Cup qualifying action.

However, Carlos has talked up Selecao ahead of the Copa America draw which takes place later tonight (December 7). He told The Mirror:

"Never underestimate the Brazilian national team, I speak from experience. We’ve got a new manager now and we just need to give him some time to work. We have great players and a good manager, I’m sure Copa America will be competitive and very exciting."

Brazil made it to the final of the 2021 Copa America tournament but suffered a 1-0 defeat to rivals Argentina. Many are tipping Lionel Messi's Albiceleste to successfully defend their crown when the competition swings around in June next year.

Lionel Scaloni's men are top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table, with five wins and one defeat in six games. Their win against Selecao last month came during a feisty affair that saw violence between Argentine fans and Brazilian police in the stands at Maracana.

Brazil are the Copa America record-holders, winning it on nine occasions. They last triumphed back in 2019 and will be eager to reclaim the trophy from their South American rivals.

Lionel Messi touched on his future with Argentina as he looks forward to Copa America

Argentina will defend their Copa America crown in the United States.

Lionel Messi is looking forward to next year's Copa America which will be his sixth time playing in the competition. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner captained Albiceleste to glory in Brazil in 2021, bagging four goals and five assists in seven games.

Fans are eager to see Messi not only still representing Argentina at next year's Copa America, but also at the World Cup in three years. The 36-year-old is unsure whether he'll appear at the latter will but he does have high hopes for his nation (via CNN):

"Maybe we’ll do well in the Copa America and everything will work out for me to continue. Maybe not. It’s hard. Being world champion changed me in the peace of mind knowing that, in my job, I could achieve everything."

Lionel Messi reached the mountain top of international football last year by winning the World Cup in Qatar. He won the tournament's Golden Boot after bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games.