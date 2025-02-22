Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has opted for Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner was one of the finest players of his generation and enjoyed tremendous success during his playing days.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are considered by many as two of the greatest footballers ever to step on Earth. The world remains divided on who reigns supreme and now O Fenomeno has given his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking recently, as cited by Albiceleste Talk, Ronaldo Nazario was asked to choose between himself and the Portuguese. R9 thought for a split second before opting for himself.

The Brazil legend was next asked to choose between himself and Lionel Messi. With his smile intact, the former Barcelona and Real Madrid superstar took a while longer before coming to a decision.

"Messi," said Ronaldo Nazario.

Like R9, Cristiano Ronaldo also lit up the Santiago Bernabeu during his time with Los Blancos. The 40-year-old is the LaLiga giants' record goalscorer, with 450 goals from 438 games.

It was during his time in Spain that Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry with Lionel Messi reached a whole new level. The Argentinean legend is currently with MLS side Inter Miami and has already won two trophies with the club. Both superstars of the modern game are currently in the final phase of their careers, but their rivalry has shown no signs of slowing down.

What has Casemiro said about the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate?

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Casemiro has lavished praise on Lionel Messi. The Brazilian midfielder regularly clashed with the Argentinean during his time with Real Madrid.

Casemiro came up against La Pulga on 20 occasions in his career, winning eight and losing eight. The 32-year-old also shared the pitch with CR7 122 times for Los Blancos and Manchester United.

Speaking recently to AS, Casemiro insisted that he could never stop Messi alone.

"I could never stop him on my own. It was impossible. I needed help from Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos... but just me, impossible. He was unstoppable. It's difficult to explain," Casemiro said.

He added:

"Messi was one of the best players in history, but we had another player, Cristiano Ronaldo. What they both did is unrepeatable. In my generation the best were Cristiano, Messi... they did a lot for football and they changed it."

Casemiro's contract with Manchester United expires in 2026.

