Brazil legend Ronaldo set for third marriage aged 46 as he announces engagement with model girlfriend Celina Locks

Brazil legend and one of the all-time great number nines in football history, Ronaldo is set to get married for a third time.

The 46-year-old former footballer announced his engagement to model girlfriend Celina Locks after proposing to her during a Caribbean getaway.

Ronaldo has been dating Celina — who is also a successful businesswoman — for the past seven years.

How did Ronaldo propose to Celina Locks?

The couple announced their engagement on social media. The 32-year-old Locks flashed her ring to fans through her social media account and wrote: “Yes I do” in English before adding in Portuguese: “I love you forever @ronaldo.”

The former FIFA World Cup-winner replied, "Love You," with four heart emoticons.

The Brazilian sporting great was first married to Milene Domingues in a four-year marriage which ended in 2003. The couple have a 22-year-old son named Ronald from their union.

The star footballer then went on to organise a wedding ceremony with model Daniella Cicarelli in February 2005 at a castle in France. But the marriage did not go through as neither of them had finalized their divorce from their previous marriages.

After their relationship ended, the Brazilian footballing great wed engineering student Maria Beatriz Antony. The couple had two daughters - Maria Sofia, 14, and Maria Alice, 12 - during their seven-year relationship.

The details of where and when the wedding will take place is still not yet known. Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest forwards that have ever played the game.

Dubbed 'Fenemeno' for his electric pace and dribbling ability, the iconic striker was named FIFA World Player of the Year three times and won two Ballon d'Or awards.

He played for Brazil in 98 matches, scoring 62 goals, and is the third-highest goalscorer for his national team.

The legendary former footballer starred in Brazil's 2002 FIFA World Cup win, scoring twice in the final against Germany as his side lifted their fifth World Cup.

In his chequered career, the Brazilian legend featured for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and PSV Eindhoven.

He is currently the president of La Liga club Real Valladolid, the owner of Brasileiro Série A club Cruzeiro, and is a successful businessman.

