Brazil manager Tite explains decision to call up Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has explained his decision to call up Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinelli was surprisingly left out of the Brazil squad for their latest international friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia. Many believed that ended his dreams of going to the World Cup.

However, Tite named the 21-year-old attacker in his final squad for Qatar. The Brazil coach explained his decision and praised Martinelli's attacking qualities and his attributes in a 1v1 situation. Tite said in the press conference:

“We like Martinelli aggressiveness. He’s one of the top players at Arsenal, the first placed in the Premier League. He’s good on 1v1, very rapid in transitions, he’s been keeping a good level.”

He further added:

"His role is external, winger, aggressive. It has been one of Arsenal's highlights. Athletes compete at a high level and could be called up. There are arguments for others. They are choices."

Martinelli has been one of the most outstanding players for the Gunners so far this season. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 18 games.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 34 points from 13 games.

Neymar, Antony, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, and Pedro are the other attackers called up by Tite for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinelli has played three games for Brazil in his career. He is yet to open his account for the national team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided update on Gabriel Martinelli's contract renewal

Gabriel Martinelli is one of the hottest prospects in European football right now. His contract with Arsenal will run out in June 2024.

William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are two other in-form youngsters for the Gunners. Saliba's contract will end next summer with Saka at the same time as Martinelli's.

Mikel Arteta revealed that the club are in a good position to renew the contracts of all three players, as he said (via GOAL):

“The contract has to be signed when all parties are happy, are committed and are determined to do that. The timing sometimes is determined by moments, feelings, individual circumstances and you have to put all that together and make it happen. But I think we are in a good place.”

Gabriel Martinelli will hope to have a good run in Qatar when Brazil kick off their search for a sixth World Cup title against Serbia on November 24.

