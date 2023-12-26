Brazil national team at risk of ban from international competitions as FIFA sends warning: Reports

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) could face prosecution and eventual suspension by FIFA if they hold elections without the approval of FIFA and CONMEBOL, according to the Associated Press.

The Brazilian Football Confederation's former president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, was removed from his position by a Rio de Janeiro court on December 7 due to irregularities in his election. Historically, FIFA has been against third-party and government interference in its member associates.

According to the report, FIFA could impose a ban on Brazilian national teams and clubs from taking part in international competitions if new elections are held without its approval. The men's national team would, as a result, miss out on the 2024 Copa America while Brazilian clubs won't be able to participate in Copa Libertadores.

Moreover, Brazil's plans to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 could also be hampered.

"If he had been there this year, he would have been very sad": Pele's son on the state of the Brazilian national team

Brazilian legend Pele's son, Edinho, recently stated that his father would have been disappointed with the national team's current situation. Pele died on December 29 last year, following an elongated battle with cancer.

The Brazil national team is currently sixth in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with two wins, one draw, and three defeats in their six matches so far. They have suffered three consecutive defeats qualifiers against Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina.

Addressing the current situation of the five-time World Cup champions, Pele's son Edinho said (via AFP):

"This crisis didn't appear overnight, there are big and complex problems. We are experiencing a decline... we still have great players but in previous times we had more high-level players than we do today. There is no doubt, if (Pele) had been there this year, he would have been very sad."

Apart from the Brazil national team, Pele's boyhood club, Santos, also got relegated to the second division for the first time in their 111-year illustrious history earlier this month.