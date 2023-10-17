Brazil national team spokesperson explains decision not to call-up Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca 

The official spokesman for the Brazil national team has explained why Al-Nassr midfielder Anderson Talisca wasn't called up to the squad for the current international break.

Talisca has been in scintillating form since joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in the summer of 2021. He scored 42 goals and provided four assists in 57 appearances across all competitions in the following two seasons, finishing as the highest scorer in the league above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 29-year-old was rewarded with a new three-year contract in April, keeping him at the club until 2026. He has shown no signs of slowing down this season, netting 10 goals and providing two assists in eight appearances.

Many fans expected Anderson Talisca to be called up to the national team amid his current form. However, he was controversially excluded yet again, leading to many thinking him plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League might be the reason.

However, the official spokesman said (via @9NFCBALL):

“Talisca not being called up to the Brazilian national team is a technical decision and has nothing to do with his presence in the Rushen League [Saudi Pro League], and he may be called up in the future.”

Anderson Talisca has been called up to the national team in November 2014 and March 2018 but is yet to make his debut for the senior side to date.

Anderson Talisca didn't react well on social media following Brazil snub

Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca reacted in bemusement on September 23 after he found out he had been excluded yet again from Brazil manager Fernando Diniz's 23-man squad for the current international break.

The former Benfica midfielder has been playing some of the best football of his career alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane for Al-Nassr. His feats have aided the Knights of Najd to get to third in the Saudi Pro League standings, with 19 points from nine games.

While he has represented the Brazilian U20 and U23 sides, Talisca is yet to receive his first senior cap for his nation despite his good performances.

The 29-year-old reacted to the snub on his Instagram story, writing (via @TheNassrZone):

"I'm starting to think I'm not Brazilian"

The Selecao have already dropped points during their 1-1 draw against Venezuela last week in their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier encounter. They face Uruguay later today (October 17) to round off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers until next month. The Brazilians have 7 points from three games, trailing CONMEBOL group table-toppers Argentina by two points.

Meanwhile, Anderson Talisca will be aiming to continue his stellar form for Al-Nassr against Damac on Saturday, October 21.