"Brazil needed professionals" - Manchester United midfielder Casemiro makes feelings clear about Carlo Ancelotti becoming new Brazil coach

Manchester United's midfielder Casemiro has lauded the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as Brazil's new head coach. The former Real Madrid star also claimed that Seleção needed a professional like the Italian after Tite's departure in December 2022.
In a fresh interview after Ancelotti was named Brazil's new manager, Casemiro told ESPN Brasil (via ESPN):
"After Tite left, I think it had to be him, Brazil needed professionals like him, Brazil needed a big name like him, someone who commands respect. This guy is exceptional. This guy is incredible, the way he talks about football, the way he understands football."
He continued:
"Let's enjoy it, because regardless of whether he wins or loses, when this guy talks about football, he has charisma, a power to make players perform at their best, to get the most out of them, to bring out their best qualities."
Since Tite was eased of his duties in 2022, Brazil has had three managers before Ancelotti's appointment. However, all of Tite's heirs have failed to impress despite having numerous world-class players at their disposal.
As one of the most referenced and decorated tacticians in the footballing world, Ancelotti is expected to deliver in Brazil. In the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, Seleção are ranked fourth with 21 points from 14 games. With four games left in the World Cup qualifiers, Ancelotti will be eager to commence his reign on a strong and reasonable note.
"It's difficult to talk about returning to the national team" - Manchester United star on his possible return to Brazil's squad
Casemiro also hinted that his return to Brazil's national team squad might be tough. This comes after the veteran Manchester United midfielder have not made an appearance for Seleção since October 2023.
In the same discussion with ESPN Brasil, he said (via ESPN):
"It's difficult to talk about returning to the national team. It's inevitable when you talk about the greatness of a coach like that, you're closer to winning. Of course, I'll say it again, it's not certain that Brazil will win now."
Casemiro’s relationship with the Italian, having previously worked under his stewardship at Real Madrid, could also be a key factor which could facilitate his return. Also, he has registered 75 caps for Brazil and delivered 10 goal contributions (seven goals and three assists).
In 39 games for Manchester United this term, Casemiro has contributed five goals and three assists.