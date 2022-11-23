Brazil playing XI for FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia leaked as Tite goes all out attack - Reports 

Brazil begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Serbia on Thursday, November 24, but their lineup was reportedly leaked on Tuesday. The report suggests Tite is going all-out in attack with Neymar, Richarlison, Rpahinha, and Vinicius Jr. starting.

As per Globo, Tite has been using a particular set of players in training, and they are now set to start in the opening game against Serbia. The report claims Liverpool's Alisson will be in goal ahead of Manchester City's Ederson.

The heart of the defense would see Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, while Danilo and Alex Sandro play as the fullbacks. Alex Telles and Dani Alves were touted to be in the team, but will have to settle on the bench.

Fred was expected to be in the starting XI in the FIFA World Cup, but the Manchester United star does not make the leaked lineup. However, his teammate Casemiro does start alongside Lucas Paqueta.

In attack, Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli do not make the starting XI. Tottenham's Richarlison is leading the attack, with Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha playing on the wings.

PSG superstar Neymar will be playing in the middle and will be the one to keep an eye on. He has been in top form this season for the French side, with 11 goals and 9 assists in 14 Ligue1 matches.

Leaked Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Richarlison, Neymar, Vinicius Jr.

Tite wants full concentration from Brazil players at FIFA World Cup

Brazil manager Tite sent a strong message to his players ahead of the FIFA World Cup. He made it clear that he wants no distractions during the tournament and said:

"Even if the world was falling apart they would be focused on the game. And my focus is on the game, not on the fans or anything else. It's about concentration. Thiago and Dani have it – they're like animals. And their insights and instincts are fantastic. They are great leaders and set a great example by behaving the way they do. Whether we win or not, I want to be at peace. At peace with myself. That's my big desire. There are things that I can't control. I want to do my best work and be at peace. I'm sure I can do this."

Brazil are in Group G, where they are joined by Serbia, Cameroon and Switzerland.

