Brazil suffer 2 injury scares ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and left-back Alex Telles both suffered injury scares during their team's first full training session in Turin ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Guimaraes, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Newcastle United since arriving from Lyon for £40 million in January this year. He has been influential in the Magpies' recent form in the Premier League, registering three goals and two assists in 14 games this season.

Telles, 29, has rejuvenated his career after securing a season-long loan move to Sevilla from Manchester United earlier this summer. He has laid out three assists in 19 overall matches this campaign.

According to Evening Standard, Guimaraes left the training pitch on Wednesday (16 November) to receive medical attention after Real Madrid forward Rodrygo stepped on his right foot. However, Telles also required medical help after being on the wrong end of a rough tackle from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar.

Both players completed the training session at the end.

Brazil manager Tite is set to hold more training sessions before heading to Doha on Saturday (19 November).

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side is aiming to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious gold trophy since their own triumph in 2002.

Ranked first in the world, Brazil is scheduled to open its 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group G against Serbia on Thursday (24 November) before taking on facing Switzerland and Cameroon.

Brazil superstar Neymar names five favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

During an interview with The Telegraph, Brazil talisman Neymar named Argentina, Germany, Spain, France, and England as his country's main rivals in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"The World Cup is full of surprises. You get teams that unexpectedly get very far even if many don't believe in them. I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final."

Adding England to his list of teams, Neymar stated:

"I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance! I really like [Harry] Kane and [Jadon] Sancho. They're two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities."

Although Harry Kane is set to captain England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jadon Sancho has failed to receive a call-up to the final squad.

