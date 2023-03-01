Brazilian footballer admits he thought he was 'going to die' after attempting to copy Cristiano Ronaldo's diet

Palmeiras star Gabriel Menino has revealed that he was 'going to die' after trying Cristiano Ronaldo's diet. He expressed his surprise that the Portuguese is able to perform at his best every week.

Ronaldo's diet has been the epitome for footballers in the last few years, and several of them have tried it. The forward has brought about changes at every club he has played at in his career.

Gabriel Menino {Palmeiras player}:"I spoke to a nutritionist in Palmeiras and asked him to put me on Cristiano Ronaldo's diet, but I was going to die from this diet."

Menino was impressed with the information he got about Ronaldo's diet and tried it out in Brazil. However, he was unable to last more than five minutes in a match and found it hard to run. He told Palmeiras Cast:

"I called Mirtes, Palmeiras' nutritionist, and asked her to make me a Cristiano Ronaldo diet. I wanted to look like Cristiano Ronaldo. The diet was like this: breakfast was an egg and supplement. Pre-workout was a supplement, lunch could be grilled and salad. For breakfast it was more supplement, for dinner, again, grilled meat and salad, and before going to bed another supplement. That was it".

He added:

"I was warming up and couldn't take any more running. I just thought, 'I'm going to die.' Five minutes into the game, I couldn't run anymore, I would need to be substituted. She [Mirtes] saw from above that I was not well. She asked the masseur to bring me gel and isotonic. I took advantage of the fact that Weverton was in attendance and consumed it."

Al Nassr players following Cristiano Ronaldo's diet

Al Nassr players have been trying a bit of the Cristiano Ronaldo diet since the Portuguese star joined. He has been an inspiration for the players, and the club nutritionist has confirmed menu changes.

Jose Blesa said:

"Every conversation with him [Ronaldo] is a learning curve. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. Cristiano helps me a lot, because we can no longer teach him anything, but he creates a school around him. The rest of the players do what he does because everything he does is wonderful to improve his performance."

Ronaldo was named the Saudi Arabian League Player of the Month for February after he scored eight goals in the month.

