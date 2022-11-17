Brazilian great Cafu names 2 favorites for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Legendary right-back Cafu has backed the two most successful South American nations to dominate the 2022 FIFA World Cup, claiming that Brazil and Argentina are the favorites to win it.

It has been a while since South America celebrated a FIFA World Cup triumph. The Selecao were the last country from the continent to win it, with the Samba Boys last lifting the World Cup in 2002. Argentina, on the other hand, are going through an even longer drought, with their last success coming in 1986.

GOAL @goal Brazil's World Cup attacking trios always go hard 🥵 Brazil's World Cup attacking trios always go hard 🥵 https://t.co/15XgZxCH9f

Cafu, who captained Brazil’s World Cup-winning team in 2002 has backed the two countries to break the European dominance in Qatar this year. When asked to name his favorites for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the AC Milan legend told the AFP (via RMC Sport):

“It's a great opportunity to break European dominance. It's the perfect time for Brazil to break the curse and win the title. Argentina and Seleçao are the two favourites. On the one hand, Brazil are coming off a very good season with great performances, on the other, Argentina also have a very good team.

“These two countries have great potential to win the Cup.”

Cafu concluded by saying:

“The fact that Brazil has not won the title for twenty years, it affects the fans a little and takes away a little credibility from the national team. But this year, I think Brazil are returning.”

Argentina will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Group C rivals Saudi Arabia on November 22. Brazil, on the other hand, will play against Group G opponents Serbia in their first World Cup match on Thursday, November 24.

Cafu is wary of five European nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While two-time World Cup winner (1994, 2002) Cafu sees Brazil as one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar, he is wary of a few European countries. As expected, defending world champions France are on his list. Joining Les Bleus are Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, and Brazil’s Group G rivals Serbia.

B/R Football @brfootball Defending champs France pose for their team photo 📸 Defending champs France pose for their team photo 📸 https://t.co/RQuWmNbTj1

Opening up about the teams that could make life difficult for Brazil, Cafu added:

“Belgium, Denmark, Portugal and Serbia, as unbelievable as it sounds. Serbia qualified first in their group. They played very well in qualifying for the World Cup. They have a team strong and are not afraid to play football against any opponent.

“France, too, will be very strong, as they were in the last World Cup. They will arrive with the label of reigning world champions and will fight for the double. They will be one of the great teams to beat.”

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes