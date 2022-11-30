Brazilian great Pele taken to hospital due to worsening health condition amid ongoing cancer battle: Reports 

According to ESPN, Brazilian legend Pele has been admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo amid an ongoing battle with cancer.

The legendary player was diagnosed with cancer and went under chemotherapy. However, one of the difficulties that was noted was that his tumors were not responding to the procedure.

Pele was taken to the hospital and was reportedly very restless. He was diagnosed with anasarca (swelling), edema, and heart failure. He was also said to have mental confusion.

The three-time FIFA World Cup winner is also having trouble feeding himself. The 82-year-old will undergo further examinations on November 30 for a more detailed assessment of his problems. Additionally, the chemotherapy carried out over the last few months has not shown any positive outcomes.

Pele is the only player in history to win three FIFA World Cup trophies. The legendary player wrote on his Instagram back in April (via Mirror):

"The peace of being next to my dear wife, Marcia, and our inseparable companion, Cacau. Treatment is difficult, but feeling their love is the best medicine. Home Sweet Home."

The former Santos legend's daughter, Kelly Nascimento, recently took to her Instagram to provide an update on her father's health. She wrote:

"Hello friends. The media is freaking out again and I want to come here and hustle a little bit. My dad is in hospital, he's regulating medication. I'm not jumping on a flight to run there. My brothers are in Brazil visiting and I'm going to New Year's Eve. New. There are no surprises or emergencies. We really appreciate all the affection and love you convey!"

No date has been given for Pele's discharge from the hospital.

Gavi joins elite club alongside Pele during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gavi became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup since Pele in 1958 when he netted a tremendous side-footed volley in hs team's 7-0 win against Costa Rica.

The Brazilian great was 17 years and 249 days old when he scored in the 1958 World Cup. Gavi, meanwhile, was 18 years and 110 days old when he took the field against Costa Rica.

Speaking to the media after the game, he said (via ESPN):

"I never dreamed to be here at this age, I'm so happy to be here. This is only one step. I need to keep going."

433 @433 Pablo Gavi (18 years and 110 days) is the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pelé (17 years and 249 days) in 1958 Pablo Gavi (18 years and 110 days) is the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pelé (17 years and 249 days) in 1958 🌟💎 https://t.co/yIGt4HYMY8

Pedri and Spain will face Japan in their last game of the group stage on December 1.

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group G in FIFA World Cup 2022? Brazil Cameroon Serbia Switzerland 1713 votes