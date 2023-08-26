Brazilian influencer Luva de Pedreiro reacts to reports of him naming his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr 

Brazilian content creator and digital influencer Luva de Pedreiro recently reacted to the reports which stated that he's going to name his child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The digital creator, who is famous for his funny football-related content, was recently pictured spending time with big footballing names. These included people such as Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland and Ronaldo himself.

However, he became a popular topic among football fans after reports of him naming his child Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. surfaced on the internet.

On Friday, Luva de Pedreiro took to Instagram to break the news that he'll be becoming a dad and he has also decided the name of his child.

According to Luva News, the social media figure will be becoming the father of a 5-month-old baby. However, no more information about the kid has been revealed yet.

The Brazilian influencer's Instagram story

Reacting to a social media post from media outlet Marca regarding the social media star naming his child after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he wrote on his Instagram story:

"Oh my god," and also added a few surprised emojis.

Luva de Pedreiro is one of the famous digital influencers in Brazil. He has more than 20 million followers on his Instagram account and has also made videos with the likes of Iker Casillas, Fernandinho, Erling Haaland, and more.

Is Luva de Pedreiro a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo?

In the last two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the world of football with his elite mentality and consistency. He's a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has also won five UEFA Champions League titles.

However, a lot of questions were raised when he joined the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker has millions of fans. He's also the most followed individual on Instagram with more than 600 million followers. Among his huge fan following, one name is Brazilian social media star, Luva de Pedreiro.

Last month, Pedreiro got to meet the Portuguese attacker and stated that he always felt like it would be impossible. He posted a video clip with Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram account and the caption said:

"I first want to thank God for all of this and then to you, my troops. After all the difficulty I've been through, I would walk more than 10km to post a video and my cell phone had no memory to record them. And today, getting to where I am is unbelievable. I fulfilled my dream which was to meet CRISTIANO RONALDO, where I thought it would be impossible."

"For the people who follow me, know that he has always been my inspiration and what happened to me serves as an example for all of you. Don't give up on your dreams. GET IT!"

On August 25 (Friday), the Portuguese attacker scored a stellar hat-trick and helped Al-Nassr win their first match of the 2023-24 season of the Saudi Pro League. Castro's side took down Al Fateh 5-0 as Ronaldo completed a hat-trick (38', 55', 90+6') and Sadio Mane scored a brace (27', 81').