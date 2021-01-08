Brazilian legend Pele responds to claims he changed Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo broke his record

Brazilian legend Pele has responded to claims that he changed his Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo overtook his goal tally.

The Juventus star went past Pele's overall goal tally by scoring his 758th career goal for club and country when he recently netted twice for Juventus against Udinese.

With 758 goals, Ronaldo is now second on the list of all-time goal-scorers in the sport. The Portuguese superstar is just two goals behind Jozef Bican, who is said to be the current all-time top-scorer in the sport.

However, since then, the three-time World Cup-winning Brazilian has updated his Instagram bio, which made it seem like he hasn't accepted that Ronaldo has gone past him.

Pele's updated Instagram bio read as, "Leading Goalscorer of All Time." He also mentioned that he had scored 1283 goals in his career, which would leave Ronaldo still having more than 500 goals less than the legendary Brazilian.

After that, Pele has spoken about the furor, rubbishing any suggestions that he had changed his Instagram bio.

Pele rubbishes suggestions of changing Instagram bio

Santos claimed that Pele scored 1091 goals for them.

On his Twitter account, Pele claimed that the media were wrongly accusing him of "having changed my Instagram bio to overshadow these big stars that are breaking my records."

Pele said that his bio has been the same ever since his account was created on Instagram.

Pele also said that the media's claims about him changing his bio should not distract the wider public from Ronaldo and Messi's achievements.

Recently, there was another controversy surrounding Pele, when Lionel Messi overtook his tally of goals for a single club. Messi's 644th Barcelona goal took him past the number of goals that Pele scored for Santos. But that claim was refuted by the Brazilian club.

The 80-year-old congratulated the Argentine superstar for beating his own record. However, his former club decided to contest the claim that Messi had beaten the record that Pele sent.

The Brazilian club claimed that Pele scored 1091 goals for them in the 18 seasons he spent with them. Santos thoroughly refuted Messi's hold on the record after he had scored his 644th goal.

After that, it was claimed that Santos had also counted the number of goals that Pele had scored for them in friendly matches. Europeans refused to acknowledge the competitiveness of some South American competitions.