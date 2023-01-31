Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reportedly hosted a party in England to celebrate his country's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. The event also had Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho in attendance.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was a key member of the Albieceleste team that defeated France in the final of the competition on penalties. Along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez, he played an important role in Argentina's World Cup win.

His performance saw him scoop home the Golden Glove trophy. Martinez made a couple of remarkable saves during the competition and kept out two spot-kicks in the final shoot-out.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC It's been one month since 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻 120+3' save from Emiliano Martinez 🧤



One of the greatest saves of all-time. It's been one month since 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑻 120+3' save from Emiliano Martinez 🧤One of the greatest saves of all-time. https://t.co/2PCRJ4SdPk

One month later, Martinez decided to cherish the historical moment by renting out The Belfry Hotel to celebrate Argentina's victory in Qatar. The event took place on Sunday night (January 29) with the venue being just nine miles away from Villa Park, as reported by Daily Star.

The venue was decorated in Argentine white and blue colors. The walls of the hotel were also adorned with iconic pictures of Argentine players celebrating their victory in Qatar.

InsideSport @InsideSportIND



WATCH bit.ly/3Jqi9EK



#EmilianoMartinez #TeamArgentina #FIFAWorldCup Controversial Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez throws World Cup party, with Argentina-themed walls, trophy, DJ and dance floorWATCH Controversial Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez throws World Cup party, with Argentina-themed walls, trophy, DJ and dance floorWATCH ➡️ bit.ly/3Jqi9EK #EmilianoMartinez #TeamArgentina #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/foGQXJPW4R

In attendance for the celebration, which was hosted by the Argentine shot-stopper, were his Aston Villa teammates Emiliano Buendia and Coutinho.

Remembering Graeme Souness' comments on Martinez's antics at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

While Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title a month ago, one player who did grab much of the headlines was Martinez. Some of his antics during the competition didn't quite go down well with a couple of fans and pundits.

One such person who was quick to call out the South American goalkeeper was former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness.

Football Scotland @Football_Scot



Graeme Souness takes aim at 'vulgar clown' Emiliano Martinez over World Cup antics



bit.ly/3vdRnH6 🗣️ "Do some people really find that sort of thing funny?"Graeme Souness takes aim at 'vulgar clown' Emiliano Martinez over World Cup antics 🗣️ "Do some people really find that sort of thing funny?"Graeme Souness takes aim at 'vulgar clown' Emiliano Martinez over World Cup anticsbit.ly/3vdRnH6 https://t.co/GHXW6gH4Br

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail in December last month, he said,

"Much of the debate following the World Cup final has focused on the behavior of Argentina goalkeeper Martinez during the penalty shootout."

He continued:

"I can accept those antics, up to a point. But what we should be talking more about is the rude gesture he made after collecting his trophy for best goalkeeper of the tournament.

"Are there really people who find things like that funny? He embarrassed himself and embarrassed his country. He looked like a vulgar clown. If that's what he wants to be remembered for, god help us all."

Poll : 0 votes