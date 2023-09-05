“Break the bank for Mbappe” “Football is mental” - Liverpool fans react to reported £215m Al-Ittihad bid for Mohamed Salah

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have launched a second audacious bid to secure Liverpool's superstar, Mohamed Salah, by offering a staggering £215 million ($270 million), as per Transfer News Live.

This move comes shortly after Liverpool swiftly rejected a previous offer of $189.6 million from the Saudi club, which counts the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as a part-owner.

Following Liverpool's commanding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa, in which Salah found the net, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said that Mohamed Salah is not for sale.

Yet, amidst the buzz and anticipation among Liverpool faithful, a chorus of fan reactions has erupted, fervently discussing the club's future moves:

A supporter expressing a sense of realism acknowledges that Mbappe might be the only suitable replacement for Salah. He said:

''Only suitable Salah replacement is Mbappe and let’s be real he’s not coming to us.''

Another fan emphasizes the importance of Salah's potential departure and suggests that the Reds should break the bank for Kylian Mbappe while addressing the need for a creative right-winger. He posted:

''Salah leaves for ~150m. Break the bank for Mbappe and buy a creative RW. Then proceed to ignore defensive issues for another season.''

Yet another fan urges the club to avoid disrupting their current momentum by selling Salah, emphasizing that no fee could outweigh the loss of such a pivotal player.

''Disrupting the momentum we are building again after that tragic season, by selling Salah, isnt worth any fee. Not arsed what the twitter accountants think.''

Another fan added:

''A football club has apparently made a bid for Salah that is £80m shy of what FSG paid for the whole club. Football is mental.''

The fate of Mohamed Salah and Pool's response to these staggering offers remains a central topic of conversation within the club's passionate fan base and the wider footballing world. However, it will be interesting to see if the lure of money would influence Salah's decision or if he will continue to play at the top level in Europe.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah dominates Premier League scoring charts since 2017/18 - Report

Mohamed Salah's sensational goal-scoring prowess has set him apart as the Premier League's top marksman since he joined Liverpool in the 2017/18 season, per a Football Daily report.

With an astonishing 139 goals to his name, he has outshone notable rivals like Harry Kane (135 goals), Jamie Vardy (94 goals), his former teammate Sadio Mane (90 goals), and Son Heung-min (88 goals).

Salah's incredible contribution has been pivotal to the Red's recent successes. This explains why manager Jurgen Klopp is resolute in his desire to retain the Egyptian talisman despite mind-boggling offers from a Saudi-based club, Al-Ittihad.