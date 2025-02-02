Premier League defender Daniel Munoz has sent a warm message to Jhon Duran, who has joined Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based side recently signed the 21-year-old striker from Aston Villa for a reported €77 million fee.

Duran has been one of world football's most promising attacking prospects since he joined his former Birmingham-based side in January 2023 for a reported €29.5 million fee from MLS side Chicago Fire. The forward scored 20 goals in 78 games for the Villans.

Munuoz and Duran represent the Colombian national team and have played 443 minutes across 12 games together. The Crystal Palace defender responded to the announcement of his compatriot joining the Arabian club by writing in the comments section of Al-Nassr's Instagram post:

"Break the leg, be happy wherever it is blessings."

Jhon Duran faced his compatriot three times in England, drawing one and losing two times despite scoring once. The Colombian will hope he can help Cristiano Ronaldo lead Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League titles following his arrival. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2030.

"I don't know if Jhon Duran is leaving but if he is, it is good news for us" - Aston Villa manager Unai Emery before striker joined Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Manager Unai Emery has said Jhon Duran joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr would benefit Aston Villa financially. The Striker recently joined the Arabian club after two impressive years in Birmingham.

Speaking about the Colombian's potential move before he completed his switch, the Spanish tactician said (via Tribuna.com):

"I don't know if Jhon Duran is leaving but if he is, it is good news for us because he is leaving because it is good money. It is for the club, the players and the team. I don't know if he will leave or not. Watkins is our striker."

Al-Nassr would be pleased to have bagged the striker after his impressive season for Aston Villa. He bagged 12 goals this season from his 29 appearances in all competitions and is expected to support Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming games.

