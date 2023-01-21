"Break the mould" - Borussia Dortmund manager urges Jude Bellingham to reject move to Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target Jude Bellingham has been requested to stay at the club by boss Edin Terzic.

The English midfielder has been a vital part of the team since being signed from Birmingham City, and a move away from Germany now seems likely.

Borussia Dortmund manager Terzic, however, wants the player to "break the mold" and continue with the German club.

Dortmund have sold their top players like Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland in the previous summers, but Terzic wants him to buck the trend and stay at Dortmund.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

"I believe that we need to work on keeping these young guys one year longer. In my first season [as interim manager], I was able to put Jadon, Jude and Erling on the pitch, but that was their only year together."

He added:

"That was also partly due to COVID-19 and empty stadiums, there were financial considerations. But if we can get to the point where it's two or three years of such a trio, maybe we can break the mould."

Bellingham was fantastic for England in the World Cup, scoring a goal and setting up another. He has nine goals and three assists in 22 appearances for Dortmund. He has also been the team's captain.

With both Liverpool and Real Madrid interested, the German club could find it difficult to keep him.

Liverpool are looking to complete a revamp of the midfield, with players like Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson reaching the end of their primes.

Real Madrid are also in need of a midfielder, with the contracts of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric set to expire over the summer.

Liverpool join Real Madrid amongst others in race for full-back

Ivan Fresneda is attracting interest from all across Europe.

Liverpool are now among the teams monitoring the situation of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

The 18-year-old has broken into the squad this season and has become an important player for manager Pacheta. Real Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle, and Borussia Dortmund are among the other teams interested.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Liverpool are one of the sides monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, but are not favourites for his signature. [ @TheAthleticFC 🥇| Liverpool are one of the sides monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda, but are not favourites for his signature. [@TheAthleticFC] https://t.co/l3aYehGMPC

While Fresneda might struggle to get game time at Anfield with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, a move to a big club might be alluring for the player.

Real Madrid are also considering the player as Dani Carvajal is getting older and also faces regular injury issues.

It remains to be seen if the player can get a move in this window amidst interest from various top clubs across Europe.

