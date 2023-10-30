Breaking: Aitana Bonmati crowned 2023 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or at the award ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 30.

At just 25 years of age, the midfield maestro has established herself as an impressive force in the sport, amassing an enviable list of accolades over the past year. This includes the UEFA Women's Champions League and Primera Division titles with Barcelona, as well as the FIFA Women's World Cup with her national team.

In her speech after receiving the award, she said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I'm very proud to win the Ballon d'Or. Football is a collective sport so I'd like to extend this prize to my team-mates and staff."

“Finally congratulations to the other nominees. They’re great footballers. As role models we have a responsibility on and off the pitch. We should be more than athletes and keep leading by example and fighting together for a better, peaceful and equal world.”

Donning both the Barcelona and Spain jerseys, Bonmati has been nothing short of electrifying. Last season, she contributed nine goals and ten assists in 23 appearances in the Primera Division for Barcelona Femeni. Her stunning performances didn't stop at the domestic level as she was vital in Barca's Champions League campaign, netting five goals across 11 fixtures.

Bonmati continued to dazzle on the global stage. A vital part of Spain's World Cup 2023 triumph, she appeared in seven matches and was directly involved in five goals, scoring three and providing two assists.

Bonmati's ascend to the pinnacle of women's football has been meteoric, but fully warranted. After winning her first Ballon d'Or award, the 25-year-old midfielder will be looking to exceed expectations this season as well.