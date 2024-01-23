Breaking: Al-Nassr's China tour postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury 

Al-Nassr's winter tour in China has been postponed due to their star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's injury.

Ronaldo was recently spotted with a tape wrapped around his calf. The Portugal captain was suspected to be out for two to three weeks. The organizers have now confirmed that the tour has been postponed due to the attacker's fitness issue.

A statement from the organizers read (via CristianoXtra on X):

"I am very sorry to inform you that the Al Nassr Winter Tour will be postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury."

Ronaldo, dejected by the blow, also released a statement on social media. He apologized to the Chinese fans due to the cancelation of the tour. The 38-year-old said:

“This is a sad day. I want to say sorry to the Chinese fans, but some situations are really out of control.”

A clip of Cristiano Ronaldo meeting his former Manchester United teammate has gone viral on social media

Ronaldo met with his former Manchester United teammate Dong Fangzhuo in China. The duo had an impromptu heartwarming interaction.

The video of the meet-up has caught the attention of fans on social media. Fangzhuo played three matches for Manchester United after joining the club in 2004.

