Breaking: Arsenal man closes in on exit as foreign club agrees loan deal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is reportedly on the verge of securing a loan move to Serie A outfit Roma. The Englishman has been a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta this season and is set to move to Serie A until the end of the campaign.

As reported by David Ornstein, Maitland-Niles will imminently agree personal terms with Roma and will undergo his medicals in London in the next 48 hours. The report also states that the 24-year old will need to visit the Italian embassy in order to sort out his work permit. The deal will not have an option to buy.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Roma agree deal with Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Straight loan until summer. Personal terms not done but won’t be an issue. Medical expected in UK in next 48hrs as needs to visit Italian embassy to get work permit #AFC #ASRoma theathletic.com/news/roma-agre… Roma agree deal with Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Straight loan until summer. Personal terms not done but won’t be an issue. Medical expected in UK in next 48hrs as needs to visit Italian embassy to get work permit @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Roma agree deal with Arsenal to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Straight loan until summer. Personal terms not done but won’t be an issue. Medical expected in UK in next 48hrs as needs to visit Italian embassy to get work permit @TheAthleticUK #AFC #ASRoma theathletic.com/news/roma-agre…

Maitland-Niles is way down the pecking order at Arsenal

The midfielder spent the second-half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Brom. Maitland-Niles was on the verge of leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window. However, a deal to Everton fell through and the midfielder was forced to stay on at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Balogun has also chances to leave Arsenal in January. Middlesbrough asked for him on loan More on Maitland-Niles deal. Arsenal will receive €500k loan fee plus €500k bonuses from AS Roma, no buy option. Full salary to be paid, paperworks to be signed tonight. 🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRoma Balogun has also chances to leave Arsenal in January. Middlesbrough asked for him on loan #AFC More on Maitland-Niles deal. Arsenal will receive €500k loan fee plus €500k bonuses from AS Roma, no buy option. Full salary to be paid, paperworks to be signed tonight. 🤝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRomaBalogun has also chances to leave Arsenal in January. Middlesbrough asked for him on loan #AFC https://t.co/swE3ahzaFS

The Englishman has made 11 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this season, but has only managed two Premier League starts so far. A loan move seems to benefit all parties involved, as the Gunners cannot guarantee the 24-year old regular playing time ahead of some of the team's starters.

