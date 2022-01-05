Breaking: Arsenal man closes in on exit as foreign club agrees loan deal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is reportedly on the verge of securing a loan move to Serie A outfit Roma. The Englishman has been a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta this season and is set to move to Serie A until the end of the campaign.
As reported by David Ornstein, Maitland-Niles will imminently agree personal terms with Roma and will undergo his medicals in London in the next 48 hours. The report also states that the 24-year old will need to visit the Italian embassy in order to sort out his work permit. The deal will not have an option to buy.
Maitland-Niles is way down the pecking order at Arsenal
The midfielder spent the second-half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Brom. Maitland-Niles was on the verge of leaving Arsenal in the summer transfer window. However, a deal to Everton fell through and the midfielder was forced to stay on at the club.
The Englishman has made 11 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this season, but has only managed two Premier League starts so far. A loan move seems to benefit all parties involved, as the Gunners cannot guarantee the 24-year old regular playing time ahead of some of the team's starters.