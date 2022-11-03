Breaking: Barcelona legend Gerard Pique announces he is retiring from football

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he is set to retire from football at the age of 35 and the clash against Almeria this weekend (Saturday, November 5) will be his last.

Pique has suffered from a lack of form in recent years and has failed to cement a permanent place in the starting XI under Xavi Hernandez. The arrivals of the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen further deterred his chances of being a first-choice defender.

With a potential move away from the club on the cards, Pique has decided that he will hang up the boots. The Spaniard vowed not to play for any other club after his time with the Blaugrana.

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Culers, us he de dir una cosa. Culers, us he de dir una cosa. https://t.co/k3V919pm1T

He enjoyed a glittering career with the Catalan club, making 615 appearances. Pique scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists for the club since his debut in 2008.

Four UEFA Champions League trophies, eight La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, and more make up a spectacular trophy cabinet for the Barcelona legend.

He also had a glowing career for Spain, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA Euro.

However, he has been subject to off-field controversies in recent times, most notably his split with long-time partner Shakira. The former Manchester United defender has made only nine appearances for Barcelona this season.

The curtains will come down on an incredible career on November 5 against a 13th-placed Almeria.

