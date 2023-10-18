BREAKING: Barcelona President Joan Laporta charged with bribery and other crimes in Negreira case

According to the EFE (via Forbes), Barcelona President Joan Laporta faces indictment on multiple counts - bribery, sports corruption, unfair administration, and forgery. The charges stem from the notorious 'Caso Negreira,' an ongoing investigation led by the Spanish judicial authorities.

The now-popular case revolves around a staggering €7.3 million paid to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, and his son. The payments, under scrutiny for spanning 18 years, were made by the Catalan club.

Earlier this year, Barcelona had to deal with court battles on different fronts, as they were charged with 'continued corruption in the sports field' by UEFA. This followed allegations the Catalan giants faced for paying money to Negreira.

Despite all these issues, the European football governing body allowed the club to compete in the 2023-2024 Champions League. However, according to Forbes, UEFA left the door ajar for further punitive measures, should new evidence emerge against Barcelona.

Judge Joaquin Aguirre has now recommended a shift from UEFA's charge of 'continued corruption in the sports field' to bribery. This is based on the reasoning that Negreira was a public figure when the alleged infractions took place. It is uncertain what measures UEFA will take against Barca now.

Sandro Rossell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, both former presidents of the Catalan footballing giants, along with two former club officials, have also been charged with similar offenses.

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto set to miss out on El Clasico clash

According to Everything Barca, captain Sergi Roberto is the latest casualty in a Camp Nou side that has seen several players sidelined for several weeks due to an injury. The timing couldn't be worse, as his absence will be deeply felt in the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid.

While he may not always be a fixture in the starting XI these days, the weight of Roberto's experience and leadership within the squad cannot be denied. His teammates notably elected him as their captain for the 2023-24 campaign in the preseason.

Despite limited appearances this season, just six under his belt, Roberto made each one count, most notably with a game-changing goal against Grenada. This season is expected to be Roberto's final at Camp Nou, following a decision for him to part ways with the club after a mutual agreement.