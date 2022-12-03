BREAKING: Brazil legend Pele no longer responding to chemotherapy and is moved to end-of-life care in hospital

Brazil legend Pele has reportedly been moved to a palliative care ward, where he is expected to receive end-of-life care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As per The Daily Mail, the footballing legend stopped responding to chemotherapy in his fight against bowel cancer.

The 82-year-old has been in the hospital since last week due to his deteriorating condition. Since reports of the Brazil legend struggling with treatment came to the forefront, fans have taken to social media to call for prayers.

The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to the hospital earlier this week and was said to be in stable condition on Thursday (December 1), according to the Daily Mail.

However, recent reports have claimed that Pele is no longer responding to treatment, which has led to him being placed in palliative care. This type of care is often reserved for patients with life-threatening diseases.

On Tuesday (November 29), Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento tried to downplay the seriousness of the Brazil legend's situation, taking to Instagram to state:

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication. There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Year's and promise to post some pictures."

On Friday (December 2), a post on the legend's Instagram account revealed that he was in the hospital but stated that it was for a monthly check-up. It read:

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

Brazil fans show support for Pele in 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Cameroon

The Selecao might have lost their last group game to Cameroon but their fans only had messages of support for their 82-year-old legend. As per GOAL, fans unfurled banners during the game, with one reading "Get well soon." It also had a picture of Pele adorned in his iconic number 10 jersey.

The Selecao will be hoping to secure a World Cup win as a tribute to the ailing legend. Already in the knockout stages, they will need to put up an impressive performance against South Korea in order to secure a seat in the quarter-finals.

GOAL @goal Brazil fans send Pele a get well soon message Brazil fans send Pele a get well soon message 💚 https://t.co/uUDQ4UBJnF

Pele is one of Brazil's biggest legends in the south American country's long footballing history. In a glittering career with Santos, the former forward scored an impressive 757 goals in 831 games.

